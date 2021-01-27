Baseball Hall of Fame Decides No One Deserves to Be Inducted This Year

CHEAT SHEET
There will be no class of 2021 in the Baseball Hall of Fame after voters decided that no one deserved to be added. According to NBC News, it’s the first time since 2013 that the Baseball Writers' Association of America has failed to select any new inductees. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens got the most votes, but all of them fell short of the 75 percent threshold needed for enshrinement in the hallowed hall. Schilling, a three-time World Series champion, finished 16 votes short, and his failure to reach the threshold has been put down to his hateful remarks toward Muslims, transgender people, and others. “It’s all right, the game doesn’t owe me anything,” Schilling said after he learned of his snub.