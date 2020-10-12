Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan Dead at 77
BIG RED MACHINE
Major League Baseball has lost another Hall of Famer in 2020. Joe Morgan died at home on Sunday at the age of 77, his family confirmed. The 10-time All-Star and two-time National League MVP was widely considered the greatest second baseman in league history, and was a key part of the mid-1970s Cincinnati Reds dynasty known as the Big Red Machine, which won two consecutive World Series in 1975 and 1976. Morgan—whose nickname was “Little Joe,” due to his 5-foot-7 stature—was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1990 and went on to a career in baseball broadcasting for ESPN as well as the Reds and the San Francisco Giants. Morgan is the sixth MLB Hall of Famer to die in 2020, along with Tom Seaver, Whitey Ford, Lou Brock, Al Kaline, and Bob Gibson.