Baseball Pro Defends Ditching Game to Attend Charlie Kirk Memorial

The new director of James Bond is on a mission to disappoint the famous: The next 007 will be an “unknown,” sources say. Denis Villeneuve, the Oscar-nominated director of the latest Dune movies, has been handed the longest-running cinematic franchise by Amazon MGM Studios. “It’s a new Bond, a new start, a fresh everything,” a key source told Deadline‘s gossip columnist, the veteran British journalist Baz Bamigboye. Villeneuve is looking for a British “fresh face” in his 20s and 30s, a series of criteria which end speculation that it could be American Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell and Austin Butler. Also out of the running would be Idris Elba, who is 53. Other names who have been mooted include Jacob Elordi, a 28-year-old Australian, and apparently aged out-Brits Tom Hardy, 47, and Henry Cavill, 42. Daniel Craig, now 57, quit as Bond after 2021’s No Time to Die. He was already a well known Britishactor when he was cast as Bond aged 38 in Casino Royale. The original Bond, Sean Connery, had a Hollywood career when he was cast, having starred in 1959’s Darby O’Gill and the Little People. The 26th Bond, which has not been named, is not due to be released until at least 2028, Deadline reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1New Bond Director Rules Out Stars and Americans for RoleSHAKEN...Sorry Timothée and Edris, it won’t be you.
- 2Cubs Rookie Defends Ditching Game to Honor Charlie KirkCOVERING THE BASESMatt Shaw, of the Chicago Cubs, brushed off criticism after skipping game to attend Charlie Kirk memorial.
Shop with ScoutedThese Side Sleeper-Friendly ‘Sleepbuds’ Are a Game-ChangerREST UPFrom now through the end of Sept., save $50 on Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a free year of the Calm Sleep Premium app.
- 3Jet Carrying NATO Nation’s Minister Hit With GPS AttackSCRAMBLED!It comes on the back of several incidents that spark a fear that Russia is testing NATO.
- 4Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Third ChildBUNDLE OF JOYRihanna announced the birth of a baby girl in an Instagram post.
Shop with ScoutedDitch the Mistletoe for a Sultry Advent Calendar InsteadHOLIDAY VIBESIt may be cold outside, but Lovehoney’s new Advent calendar guarantees things stay sizzling inside.
- 5McConaughey Reveals Mom’s Odd Ask When Dad Died After Sex‘IN HIS BIRTHDAY SUIT’“That’s Big Jim, he’s gonna go out how he went,” the star’s mom said as her husband’s body was wheeled out of their home.
- 6Emma Watson Breaks Down Over 'Painful' Hollywood StrugglesTEAR-JERKERThe “Harry Potter” star reflected on tough acting days in a tearful interview.
- 7NFL Star, 45, Posted Inspiring Message Days Before His Death‘I’LL BE WATCHING’“He was dependable and productive as a player, and very popular among his teammates. Everyone liked him and saw him as a dear friend,” Bengals owner Mike Brown said.
- 8Chuck Schumer, 74, Suffers Embarrassing On-Air FlubSENIOR MOMENTThe septuagenarian Senate leader wound up in a bizarre position as a result of the gaffe.
Shop with ScoutedThis LED Therapy Helmet Is a Secret Weapon for Thicker HairRED HEADHairmax just launched a new red light therapy device to stimulate hair growth.
- 9Ryder Cup Bans Golf Tool Used in Trump Assassination AttemptINCREASED SECURITYPresident Donald Trump is due to attend the tournament on Friday.
- 10Teacher Used ‘Poop Spray’ to Cause $55K in Damages to SchoolCAUSING A STINKThe foul-smelling odor was so awful that it caused students to feel physically sick.
Baseball Pro Defends Ditching Game to Attend Charlie Kirk Memorial
Chicago Cubs infielder Matt Shaw says he’s fine with any backlash after missing the team’s game last Sunday to attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial, following criticism from New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen—who called his decision “weird”—and others. The Cubs lost 1-0 to the Cincinnati Reds that day, but Shaw defended missing the game, saying attending Kirk’s memorial was “really important” to him. “Whatever backlash comes is OK,” the 23-year-old told reporters on Tuesday. The Cubs rookie had been invited to the memorial by Kirk’s widow Erika; he and the late conservative activist became friends while living in the same Arizona apartment complex; “I feel strongly in my faith that (it) was meant to be,” Shaw said about attending the event, adding of Kirk that, “he texted me after every game, you know, ‘Great win for the Cubbies.’” In August, Kirk posted a photo on X captioned “Cubs Win!” posing with Shaw and Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. The Cubs rookie had team permission to attend Sunday’s memorial, where President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Erika Kirk were gave speeches.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).
Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.
In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.
From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.
A plane carrying the Spanish minister of defense has suffered from a suspected Russian GPS jamming attack. Officials from the Iberian nation said the Airbus A330 carrying Margarita Robles, 68, encountered what the Daily Mail described as a “disturbance” while traveling to Lithuania. She was bound for Siauliai airbase in the north of the country, where she was scheduled to meet her counterpart, Dovile Sakaliene. During the flight, the plane flew over the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, which is separated from the rest of Russia by the NATO member states of Lithuania and Latvia. A Spanish defense ministry spokesperson said, “There has been an attempt to disrupt the GPS signal, but as our aircraft has an encrypted system, it was not affected.” The incident comes on the back of several flashpoints connected to Russia. Between 19 and 23 drones were shot down in Polish airspace. A jet carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Bulgaria suffered GPS disruption and had to make an emergency landing. Sky News reports the Spanish plane was also carrying the families of NATO pilots defending the alliance’s eastern border.
Pop star Rihanna just gave birth to her third child with musician A$AP Rocky. The 37-year-old business mogul announced the arrival of Rocki Irish Mayers in an Instagram post on Wednesday. A source told TMZ Rihanna welcomed a baby girl on Sept. 13 in a Los Angeles hospital. The “Umbrella” hitmaker revealed her third pregnancy on the MET Gala carpet earlier this year. The couple welcomed their first child, RZA, in 2022. “RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February this year. Riot Rose was born in 2023. “He’s my alarm in the morning,” she told the magazine. “He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone.” Asked whether she was having a girl at The Smurfs premiere by Entertainment Tonight in June, she joked, “Let’s see if it’s a Smurfetter.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.
The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite—worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.
Matthew McConaughey’s mother had a strange request following her husband’s death after they had sex. The Dallas Buyers Club actor’s mother, Mary Kathleen “Kay” McConaughey, wanted his father carried out “in his birthday suit” after his fatal heart attack, McConaughey wrote in his 2020 book, Greenlights. McConaughey, 55, recalled his mom’s words as his father, James Donald McConaughey’s body was taken out of their house covered in a sheet. McConaughey said his mom pulled off the sheet, saying “‘That’s Big Jim, he’s gonna go out how he went. Don’t be trying to cover up how he went out. He’s in his birthday suit and he’s right there. Don’t be covering that man up!’” James always wished to die making love to Kay, McConaughey said in a Saturday interview with The Guardian about his new book, Poems & Prayers. McConaughey’s dad died back in 1992 at the age of 62. The couple had a turbulent relationship in which they were “married three times, divorced twice,” the Interstellar actor said. McConaughey speculated that his parents “just needed some breaks for each other.”
Emma Watson has opened up about the difficulties she’s experienced forming relationships in Hollywood. “You always get asked when you’re promoting these big films, like, ‘so do you guys hang out on set?’” Watson noted in an interview on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. “And everyone sort of like nods enthusiastically. But the truth is, no one has seen each other outside of work,” she said. “It’s so unusual to make a set of films for 12 years, and we were a community,” the 35-year-old continued of filming the “Harry Potter” movie franchise as a child, saying that she “took that as an expectation” on her other projects, and “came to work looking for friendship.” This proved “bone-breakingly painful,” she said, explaining that she subsequently found these feelings weren’t often replicated by her peers. “I’m just not thick-skinned, and maybe I just wasn’t built for those kinds of highly competitive environments,” the actress said tearfully. “It broke me,” she added. Watson’s last Hollywood project was Little Women in 2019; after filming, she attended only the film’s New York premiere and skipped its broader press tour. Earlier this month, she described the promotional aspect of “selling things” as “soul-destroying.”
Former NFL Star Rudi Johnson wrote a motivational message to Virginia youth last week, days before his suicide. Johnson, who grew up in Virginia, played at Auburn University for a year before spending the majority of his eight-year career in the NFL with the Bengals. Before his death, he was reported to have been struggling with a mental health issue which may have been linked to CTE, a progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by repetitive brain trauma. The NFL star, 45, addressed the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in a taped message. “I just want to say dream big, shoot for the stars, stay focused, never give up. And one more thing: For all the kids from Chesterfield County, I’ll be watching for the next star to be born,” he continued. Johnson was passionate about speaking to the young and uplifting his community through his philanthropic work.
Chuck Schumer briefly lost all command of the English language during an MSNBC appearance on Wednesday morning. “Do Republican leaders on the Hill want that meeting to take place, though?” Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough asked the 74-year-old Senate minority leader, referring to prospective talks on how to end the ongoing Senate standoff over stopgap funding proposals. “That’s a good Chuck…” Schumer replied, simultaneously appearing to confuse his own name with the word “question” while inadvertently also congratulating himself in the third person. “I’m the Chuck,” he said in an attempt to shrug off the gaffe, looking at the host and saying “Joe” to remind viewers at home, and perhaps himself, of the network mainstay’s name. The embarrassing verbal flub comes amid growing dissatisfaction within the Democratic Party over its current leadership, and outside speculation about whether now may be the time to allow a younger candidate to take the reins, with 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being floated as a possibility.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From softening fine lines to reducing pain, red light therapy has a laundry list of health benefits. Now, the NASA-backed wellness modality is gaining traction for its ability to help fight thinning hair. Hairmax’s innovative devices help correct and prevent hair loss by stimulating hair follicles through low-level laser therapy. With comparable devices, treatment times can last up to 30 minutes to reap the optimal results, which is not exactly convenient. Fortunately, Hairmax just launched a faster solution for treating thinning hair at home: the Lumina 272.
This helmet offers the same hair growth-boosting benefits as other models but with a fast treatment time of just seven minutes. The FDA-cleared and clinically-proven helmet is designed with Cool Comfort Tech to increase hair density, reverse thinning, and revitalize damaged hair. It’s also cordless, promising to help achieve results without making you feel like a cyborg. Right now, Hairmax is offering a limited-time offer of $500 off + free hair care gifts (valued at $250) on the new device. If you’re looking for a premium at-home hair loss treatment, this innovative solution delivers real results in less time.
Fans attending the Ryder Cup’s opening day on Friday have been prohibited from bringing range finders into the event due to “enhanced security measures” due to President Donald Trump’s plans to attend. The ban on range finders, which are commonly used to map out how far the ball is from the hole, comes a little over a year after the Pennsylvania assassination attempt of Trump. About 20 minutes before the Butler rally began, Trump’s would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was spotted by an officer using a range finder. The Ryder Cup has also banned people in the first tee grandstand or clubhouse area from bringing large umbrellas, portable folding chairs, torch-style lighters, large vaping devices, metal/hard plastic insulated beverage containers, laptops and tablets. Fans should also expect to go through TSA-style screening points at the entrance and throughout the event itself. To accommodate these additional measures, Ryder Cup officials have decided to open the gates at 5 a.m. on Friday and told fans that they should expect delays due to increased security. All of this prep comes after Trump’s arrival at the U.S. Open caused the men’s singles final match to be delayed by nearly 50 minutes.
An assistant teacher has been arrested after allegedly using a “poop-spray” to stink up a high school in North Carolina, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Alexander Lewis, 32, purchased the pungent liquid, designed to smell like fecal matter, and daubed it all over the halls at West Florence High School. So strong was the odor that students complained of nausea and dizziness, with one student’s parents claiming it triggered their child’s asthma, prompting multiple trips to the doctor. “Personally, as a student, every time I go to my second block class, I walk up the stairwell and immediately, teachers are covering their noses and their mouths, coughing because of the smell,” a student told ABC. ”I got physically sick the other day because of the smell; I feel like I’m going to pass out because I get so lightheaded and so dizzy.” After spending $55,000 on inspecting nearby gas lines, propane systems, and air conditioning units, the school eventually identified Lewis as the culprit after he was spotted spraying the liquid on the school’s surveillance systems, and was arrested and charged with causing malicious injury. The teacher claims the spray bottle merely contained a lemon-flavored hand sanitizer. “It’s frustrating this gentleman was responsible for our kids, and I would love to have him say why he did it, and why he continued to do it after he learned kids were getting sick,” one parent said.