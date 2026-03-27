Baseball Star, 29, Sues His Parents for Millions
BASE HIT
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, 29, is suing his parents, alleging they defrauded him of millions while managing his financial affairs. In the lawsuit, the baseball star claimed his parents, Daniel and Lisa Bohm, used multiple limited liability companies (LLC) to funnel money from his personal bank accounts and spend it on themselves. The lawsuit was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday and seeks at least $3 million in damages, as well as a full accounting of the missing funds. In January, the lawsuit says Bohm asked his parents for access to his financial information, including account statements. The lawsuit says his parents opted to “engage counsel” after the request, and that counsel then provided minimal information. It also claims his parents sought to “freeze” him out of his accounts and that they had “converted a sizeable amount” of his money for “their own use.” Though their attorney, Bohm’s parents denied any wrongdoing, saying they have always acted in his best interests “both personally and professionally” and still do so. “They are deeply saddened by the allegations made against them in this lawsuit and the sensational false narrative painted here,” the statement said. Bohm says his parents set up two LLCs in 2019, the year after he signed with the Phillies. He has a $10.2 million contract with the Phillies this year. Bohm claims his parents told him they needed to take a 10 percent interest in the LLCs in order to act as authorized representatives of his interests. They set up two more LLCs in 2024 after their son planned to purchase real estate. The lawsuit states that his parents live in an RV and travel the country. After Thursday’s game, Bohm told reporters, “I’m not going to address any personal matters right now.”