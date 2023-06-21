Every cat owner knows: there’s something innately mysterious about our feline friends. While you may never really know what thoughts and emotions are hidden behind your kitty’s adorable whiskers, you can unveil insights about their breed, health, traits, and habits — all by trying the innovative Basepaws Breed + Health Cat DNA Test.

Since 2018, Basepaws has been empowering pet parents to access personalized genetic information about their cats. From playful kittens to wizened seniors, every cat has a unique story encoded in their DNA. All you have to do is take a cheek swab sample from your cat and send it to the Basepaws laboratory, and you’ll receive a personalized report that gives you a clearer understanding of everything that makes your kitty unique.

One of the most immediate benefits of taking a Basepaws DNA test is identifying genetic health markers and potential disease risks that your pet may have. The test screens for over 40 genetic disorders and 25 genetic traits, providing a comprehensive view of your cat’s health. By understanding these genetic factors, you can better comprehend their individual needs, implement tailored at-home routines, and collaborate more effectively with your veterinarian to develop a proactive healthcare plan — which, in turn, can help minimize stressful and costly emergency vet visits.

In addition to its emphasis on healthcare, the Basepaws DNA Test also provides owners with detailed information about their cat’s genetic heritage, referenced against a comprehensive list of feline breeds. If you’ve ever been curious about the diverse genetic tapestry that lies within your beloved furry companion, Basepaws will help unlock the answer to their ancestry.

With a convenient at-home model and an affordable price of $159 — plus an additional $40 off if you use the discount code FOREVER40 — Basepaws is designed to immediately revolutionize the relationship you have with your cat. Don’t miss this opportunity to empower yourself with integral knowledge to better support your feline friend’s health and happiness. Get your paws on the Basepaws Breed + Health Cat DNA Test today!

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.