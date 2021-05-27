Assad ‘Wins’ 95.1% of Votes in Completely Free, Totally Fair Election

Read it at Reuters
Syria’s government announced Thursday that dictator Bashar al-Assad would continue his rule for a fourth term in office, declaring that he had won 95.1 percent of the vote in the war-torn country’s election. Under Assad, civil war has killed hundreds of thousands of people in Syria and forced more than 11 million to flee the country. Officials from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom decried the election as unfair and far from free. The United Nations had called on the Assad regime to allow for outside supervision of the election, to no avail.