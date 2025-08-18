Sharon Stone Reveals She Dated Much-Younger Rapper

Award-winning actress Sharon Stone confessed that she once went on a date with a much-younger rapper on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Stone, 67, was asked if she ever went on a date with rapper Nelly, who is 17 years younger. “I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it,” Cohen said in anticipation. “Yes I did,” Stone replied while laughing. However, the romance was short-lived—Stone revealed there was no second date and did not disclose when the fling occurred. The Basic Instinct actress is currently single, but has previously been married twice. Stone’s first marriage to film producer Michael Greenburg lasted three years from 1984 to 1987. Her second marriage to journalist Phil Bronstein lasted from 1998 to 2004, with the pair adopting one child. After their divorce, Stone adopted two more kids. Nelly, 50, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., dated singer Ashanti from 2003 to 2013, but reconciled their relationship and began dating again in 2023. The pair got married that December and welcomed their first child together last year. Nelly has two other kids from a prior relationship, along with two adopted children.

Page Six