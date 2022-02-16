High School Basketball Coach Charged in Child Exploitation Case
TIME OUT
A Tennessee basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly transporting an underage player across state lines to have sex with her and then later cyberstalking her once she was an adult. The criminal complaint charged 41-year-old Andreus Shannon with enticement of a minor, transporting a minor for illicit sexual purposes, violations fo the mann Act, sextortion and cybsterstalking. Shannon was arrested while at his job on Jan. 28 and has his first court appearance on Valentine’s Day. His lawyer, in a bid to get Shannon released from jail, said he hasn’t contacted the victim, who is now 25, or her family in three years. “Most of the allegations stem from conduct that is alleged to have taken place over 10 years ago, beginning in 2011 and continuing until 2019,” the lawyer said. “The Affidavit in this case sets forth alleged communications and acts involving Mr. Shannon and the alleged victim beginning in late 2011.” Shannon’s Instagram notes he is a high school coach and “Men & Women 🏀Skills Trainer.” Many of his pictures show him working with young athletes.