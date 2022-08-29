Fall in Love With Up to 50% Off These Outdoorsy Classics From Bass Pro Shops
Trekking Textiles
Summer may be drawing to a close, but there’s still plenty of outdoorsy fun to be had well into the winter months. Are the hiking trails calling? Or maybe just sitting in the yard and enjoying nature closer to home is more your speed. Either way, Bass Pro Shops is delivering some summer savings with up to 40% off clothes and footwear so you’re prepped for both lingering September heat and chilly October breezes. Adirondack chairs and tables are also 50% off, so you’ll be using your tricked out outdoor space until the first flurries of the year.
These pants were made for days when every season strikes in a matter of hours. The legs zip off to make a cool pair of shorts as the temperature rises. Omni-Wick material evaporates moisture from your body. Sun protection is built in, too, with UPF 50.
Columbia Silver Ridge Convertible Pants for Men
Don’t sacrifice style for functionality with these classic boots. These durable, waterproof, and snakeproof boots don’t slouch on comfort either: the moisture-wicking linings keep feet from getting too toasty and removable polyurethane insoles cushion each step so walking for miles is a pleasure, not a pain.
SHE Outdoor Lubbock 2.0 Waterproof Snake Boots for Ladies
Feel your stress evaporate from just looking at this Adirondack chair! This chair will stand the tests of wind and rain with weather-resistant stained acacia wood. The neutral color fits indoor or outdoor use and it can be folded and stacked to make storage a breeze.
White River Home Natural Stain Foldable Adirondack Chair
