Bat-Wielding Jan. 6 Rioter Sentenced to 48 Months in Prison
THREE PERCENTER
A bat-wielding Jan. 6 rioter who stormed the Capitol while decked out in military gear has been sentenced to 48 months in prison. In March, Robert Gieswein, 26, of Colorado pleaded guilty to assaulting police during the insurrection under a deal that dismissed his other charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon. Gieswein “appears to be affiliated with the radical militia group known as the Three Percenters,” according to court documents, which is “loosely allied with the Oath Keepers.” An affidavit claimed Gieswein sprayed an “unidentified substance” at police officers and climbed into the Capitol through a busted window while holding a baseball bat. Judge Trevor McFadden “called him an ‘exemplar’ of the dangers of mob mentality,” according to a WUSA9 reporter.