High School Staffer Caught on Camera Putting Student in Head Lock
NOT A GOOD LOOK
Police are investigating a violent incident at an Illinois high school captured in a viral video. The noiseless clip showed an unnamed Batavia High School employee, who police identified as a campus monitor, placing a 16-year-old female student into a choke hold as she struggled to free herself. Students who witnessed the incident said the monitor reacted after a fight broke out between two girls, according to ABC 7. School officials indicated that they would withhold the full video amid an ongoing investigation, in an attempt to protect the confidentiality of the involved parties. “In the Batavia High School cafeteria on Friday, school staff responded to an incident of assault and battery involving students. The district is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting a select portion of the incident,” the school district said in a statement.