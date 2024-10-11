Bath & Body Works Apologizes for KKK Hood-Style Candle Design
‘UNINTENTIONAL’
Bath & Body Works apologized Thursday after complaints were made about a snowflake design on one of its candles that resembled hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan. The three-wick “Snowed In” candle went viral on Tuesday after an X user shared an image of the dodgy design online, according to TMZ, with critics quickly calling for the product to be pulled. A Bath & Body Works spokesperson told TMZ the retailer is addressing the situation. “We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make—even those that are unintentional like this one,” the spokesperson said. “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward.”