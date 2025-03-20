Beauty

’90s Bath & Body Works Fragrances Are Having a Renaissance—and I’m Here for It

’90S NOSTALGIA

Plus, the modern-day Bath & Body Works scents worth adding to your lineup in 2025.

Erica Radol
Erica Radol 

Scouted Staff Writer

Bath & Body Works Scents Make a Comeback | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Bath & Body Works.
Erica Radol

Erica Radol

Scouted Staff Writer

erica.radol@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsGOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTim Walz: Trump Will Start Arresting Political Opponents
David Gardner
PoliticsAttorney General: Judge Had ‘No Right’ to Question Trump
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsLeak Reveals Trump’s Full Bonkers Plan for the Kennedy Center
Leigh Kimmins