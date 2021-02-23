Baton Rouge Police Investigating Video of Cop With Arm Around Black 13-Year-Old’s Neck
‘YOU’RE CHOKING HIM!’
Police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are investigating a shocking video that shows a white police officer with his arm wrapped around a Black 13-year-old boy’s neck. The short clip shows the teen lying face up while the officer restrains him with one arm below his neck. The gathered crowd can be heard shouting “That’s a little boy!” and “You’re choking him!” at the officer. The video went viral after a woman identifying herself as an aunt posted it on social media. CNN reports Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said during a press conference Monday that no decision has been made on whether the unnamed officer will face disciplinary action, but added: “We have worked tirelessly... to close this gap between our police officers and the citizens of our community... We will not skirt around these issues. I will make sure this is thoroughly investigated.” The teen was arrested and charged with battery of a police officer, according to civil-rights attorney Ron Haley, Jr., who represents the child’s family. He has been since released into the custody of his parents.