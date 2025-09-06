‘Bats**t Crazy’ Hilaria Baldwin Saved Husband‘s Life
IT’S COMPLICATED
Alec Baldwin’s eldest daughter Ireland has credited her “bats--t” crazy stepmother Hilaria with saving her father’s life in a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of Hilaria’s debut on Dancing with the Stars. “I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised,” Baldwin wrote about her stepmom, before going on to describe her as “loyal to a fault” and “eccentric and totally bat sh-t crazy (in a fun way)” before adding that she “saved my dad’s life.” “She recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She’s taught him... that it’s never too late to admit you need help and it’s never too late to learn to be kind to yourself,” she wrote. “Hilaria is the reason I am able to have the close relationship with my father that I do.” Alec and Ireland’s relationship made headlines in 2007 after a voicemail of Alec calling his 11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” was leaked to the press. He has since apologized, and the pair even appear comfortable joking about it, with Ireland even gifting him a pig-shaped grill for Father’s Day.