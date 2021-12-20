D.C. Cop Attacked by Jan. 6 Mob Resigns From Force
TURNING IN THE BADGE
Michael Fanone, a D.C. police officer among the most badly injured during the Jan. 6 riot, said he submitted his resignation from the force on Monday. The Washington Post reported that Fanone, who later became known for lambasting those who downplayed the assault on the Capitol in the weeks following the attack, said he is departing to become an on-air contributor to CNN. The network did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fanone, 41, joined the force two decades ago. On Jan. 6, he suffered a heart attack after being dragged into the mob at the Capitol. “We got one! We got one!” someone yelled, as members of the crowd beat him into unconsciousness. “Kill him with his own gun!” After being rescued, Fanone gave emotional testimony before Congress’ Jan. 6 committee in July, angrily denouncing lawmakers who “are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist—or that hell actually wasn’t that bad.” Fanone, who pushed back against the idea he was being forced out five years before he would be eligible for pension, said he had no regrets about speaking out.