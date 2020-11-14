GOP Lawmakers in Battleground States Flat Out Dismiss Wacky Attempt to Flip Electors
GOP leaders in battleground states that took President-elect Joe Biden to the White House have flat-out refused to make their state’s electors vote for Donald Trump. Such a move would be highly controversial but has been floated by some high-level Republicans who believe, without evidence, that the election has somehow been stolen by Biden. State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin told the Associated Press they wouldn’t mess with the electoral college votes. “I do not see, short of finding some type of fraud—which I haven’t heard of anything—I don’t see us in any serious way addressing a change in electors,” Arizona Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers said. “They are mandated by statute to choose according to the vote of the people.” Several Republican lawmakers said that meddling with elector selection would violate state law.