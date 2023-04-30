Teen Arrested After Two Killed in Mississippi House Party Shooting
COLD-BLOODED
A Mississippi teen was arrested Sunday morning after a shooting that left two dead and four hospitalized at a house party. Cameron Everett Brand, 19, is being charged murder and aggravated assault after allegedly shooting six other teens, aged 15 to 18, at a Bay St. Louis home. Officers responded to a call just after midnight Sunday and found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz. The six victims were hospitalized, with two dying Sunday morning at University Medical Center. Their names have not been released, but they were 16 and 18 years old. Brand was identified as the lone shooter, and was arrested at his home. He’s currently being held at the Hancock County jail without bond.