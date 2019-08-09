CHEAT SHEET
Bayer Proposes Paying $8 Billion to Roundup Cancer Claimants
Bayer A.G., the German drug and chemical company that owns the herbicide Roundup, has proposed paying between $6 and $8 billion to settle more than 18,000 claims that allege its product causes cancer, according to Bloomberg. The group representing the claimants had originally asked for more than $10 billion to drop the lawsuits already in progress and to settle claims brought by anyone who has not yet been diagnosed. Shares in Bayer A.G. surged more than 11 percent on Friday in Frankfurt on news of a potential settlement, though still fall short of their price 14 months ago when Bayer bought Roundup for $63 billion from Monsanto.