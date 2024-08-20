Horror Clip Shows Just How Quick Billionaire Mike Lynch’s Yacht Sank
GONE IN A SNAP
Newly-released CCTV footage has shown the Bayesian’s final moments afloat before it sank in less than a minute, taking down its billionaire owner Mike Lynch and six others with it. The footage, published by The Sun, captures when the lights of the 184-foot sailing vessel went dark just off the Sicilian coast, reportedly after a water spout struck it. The tragedy occurred around 5 a.m. Monday as Lynch was on a celebratory trip with his legal team and loved ones after being acquitted in a U.S. fraud trial in June. The villa owner whose cameras captured the Bayesian’s sinking told the Italian newspaper Giornale Di Sicilia that the vessel was under water within 60 seconds of the first sign of trouble. “You can see the ship disappear,” the homeowner said. “There was nothing that could be done for the boat. It disappeared in a very short time.” Only the death of a Canadian chef has been confirmed since the tragedy. With 36 hours passing since the sinking, however, Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter, and four others are feared to also be among the dead.