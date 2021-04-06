Baylor Destroys Gonzaga’s Unbeaten Streak to Claim First Ever NCAA Men’s Title
SWEPT ASIDE
The Baylor University Bears claimed their first ever men’s NCAA basketball title Monday night after a shock routing of the previously undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs. The championship game in Indianapolis brought an abrupt end to Gonzaga’s 35-game win streak—the longest active streak in the nation—with Baylor obliterating the Bulldogs in a 86-70 runaway victory. Baylor never trailed in a game that saw Jared Butler score 22 points. “We’re really good defensively. I thought we made things tough tonight,” Baylor Coach Scott Drew said. “Gonzaga missed some shots that they probably normally make. But credit our guys for making everything difficult.” Gonzaga Coach Mark Few said: “They were just so much more aggressive than us... They just literally busted us out of anything we could possibly do on offense.” Gonzaga’s defeat leaves Indiana’s 1975-76 team as the last to go undefeated for an entire season.