CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Baywatch’ Star Named as Suspect in Criminal Threats Report: TMZ
INVESTIGATION
Read it at TMZ
Baywatch star David Charvet is under investigation over allegations of making criminal threats, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the 50-year-old actor has been named in a threats report made to police by his ex-girlfriend, Katie Boskovich. The source says the couple recently split but last week had an argument that made Boskovich fearful after he allegedly said this wouldn’t end well for her. The LAPD is now reportedly investigating the incident, but Charvet told TMZ that he hadn’t been contacted by the department and that he wasn’t even aware of the allegations apparently made against him.