    1

    'Baywatch' Star Named as Suspect in Criminal Threats Report: TMZ

    INVESTIGATION

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Actor David Charvet arrives for the premiere of ‘Into the Blue’ at the Mann Village in the Westwood area of Los Angeles September 21, 2005.

    Phil McCarten/Reuters

    Baywatch star David Charvet is under investigation over allegations of making criminal threats, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the 50-year-old actor has been named in a threats report made to police by his ex-girlfriend, Katie Boskovich. The source says the couple recently split but last week had an argument that made Boskovich fearful after he allegedly said this wouldn’t end well for her. The LAPD is now reportedly investigating the incident, but Charvet told TMZ that he hadn’t been contacted by the department and that he wasn’t even aware of the allegations apparently made against him.

