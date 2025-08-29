‘Baywatch’ Star Reveals She Had a Double Mastectomy

Passengers on a United Express flight were left bloodied after their jet suddenly plunged thousands of feet in altitude. SkyWest Flight 5971 had taken off from Aspen, Colorado, bound for Houston with 39 passengers and four crew members when severe turbulence struck about 90 minutes into the trip. FlightRadar24 data showed the aircraft dropped about 4,000 feet in one minute before descending more than 25,000 feet in six minutes as it diverted toward an emergency landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “We’re going to need a stretcher, and there is bleeding as well. SkyWest 5971,” a pilot told air traffic control, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net. SkyWest confirmed, “The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival.” Austin-Travis County EMS added that all passengers and crew were evaluated and that two adult patients were transported to area hospitals “out of an abundance of caution,” an airport spokesperson told CNN. Medical authorities later reported that no injuries were expected to be life-threatening. “Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard, and we are working with our partner United to assist customers,” SkyWest said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she is “disgusted” after doctored images of her and other prominent women were posted to a pornographic website. The explicit site Phica, which shut down citing the “toxic behavior” of some of its users, hosted altered photos taken from social media or public sources and paired them with vulgar captions. Meloni’s sister, Arianna, and Italian opposition leader Elly Schlein were also targeted. Dozens of women have since filed complaints, prompting police to open an investigation. “I am disgusted by what has happened,” Meloni, who has embraced Trump’s rhetoric, saying she wants to “Make the West Great Again,” told Corriere della Sera. “I want to extend my solidarity and support to all the women who have been offended, insulted, and violated.” She added that she hoped the perpetrators would be identified and punished “with the utmost firmness.” Phica’s operators said the platform—launched in 2005 and named after a crude slang word for vagina in Italian—was closed because “users were using the platform incorrectly.” Police are investigating its “VIP section,” where the manipulated images of high-profile women were shared.
Passengers were in for a flight to remember after they were told to urinate in bottles once the bathrooms stopped working. According to 7News Australia, Brisbane-bound Virgin Australia Flight VA50 departing from Denpasar International Airport, Bali, took off on Thursday with one bathroom out of service, leaving only two functioning toilets for the six-hour flight. Limited engineering support at Denpasar forced the plane to take off without fixing the broken lavatory. In a disastrous turn of events, the remaining two toilets on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 broke down during the flight. According to The Australian, a passenger said that “for the remaining three hours, the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or ‘on top of whatever was already in the toilet,’” adding that one elderly woman wet herself. Passengers said the cabin smelt of urine as it began to seep into the carpeted floor. “Hygiene and sanitation are not optional luxuries; they are basic human rights,” the passenger told The Australian. The Daily Beast has reached out to the airline for comment. According to 7News, passengers will receive credit back for the flight.
French President Emmanuel Macron has upset the Kremlin after calling Russian President Vladimir Putin an “ogre” and a “predator,” according to Reuters. “For his own survival, [Putin] needs to keep eating,” Macron said after meeting with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 18. “That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates.” Russia, which is currently waging a war in Ukraine, accused the Frenchman of lobbing “low-grade insults.” “This is unworthy of a head of state,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This week, Putin’s armed forces killed 23 people, including four children, in an overnight blitz involving 600 drones and over 30 ballistic and cruise missiles that also damaged the British Council and European Union offices in Kyiv. It was the largest attack on Kyiv since President Donald Trump failed to secure a ceasefire with Putin at a bilateral summit in Anchorage, Alaska.
Baywatch star Nicole Eggert had a double mastectomy, she revealed on Instagram Thursday. Eggert posted a photo of her made-over chest with the cheeky caption, “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?” Eggert first revealed that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in Dec. 2023. She told People the following January, “I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she said at the time. “You sit there and it’s in you and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you just want it out.” The following month, the star revealed that more cancer had been found in her lymph nodes. She expressed a few regrets at the time, including the “huge mistake” of getting breast implants at age 18, which made it more difficult to feel the lumps that would have caught her attention to detect the cancer earlier. Eggert, who played Roberta “Summer” Quinn on Baywatch from 1992 to 1994, also previously shared that she would undergo chemotherapy in addition to surgery.
Contaminated oysters have left two dead after passing on a flesh-eating bacteria, health officials in Louisiana said. At least 20 residents from the state were struck down with Vibrio vulnificus, which is found in warm, coastal waters in the summer months and contracted when open wounds are exposed to it or when undercooked or raw seafood is ingested. Vulnificus is a particularly dangerous subtype of the wider Vibrio bacteria family, of which the CDC says impacts around 80,000 Americans a year, 52,000 resulting from the consumption of seafood. According to the CDC, people who contract the “Vibrio vulnificus infection can get seriously ill and need intensive care or limb amputation. About 1 in 5 people with this infection die, sometimes within a day or two of becoming ill.” The Louisiana Health Department also noted, according to NBC News, that two more people have died from Vibrio vulnificus in the state this year, beyond the two latest oyster deaths.
A tomb raider has been sentenced to prison after trying to flee Egypt with a bag full of stolen ancient treasures. Ashraf Omar Eldarir has been slapped with a six-month federal prison sentence after trying to reach the U.S. with around 600 rare artifacts, some of which still bore traces of sand and dirt and appeared to have been recently excavated. The 52-year-old was stopped at JFK Airport in New York in 2020 with three checked suitcases, he claimed, containing around $300 worth of treasure, despite the luggage being comprised of gold amulets and artifacts that dated back to 1900 BCE, per the Department of Justice. “The defendant looted Egypt’s cultural treasures and lied to US Customs about them as part of a web of deception he spun to illegally fill his pockets with cash,” US Attorney Joseph Nocella said as he announced the sentence Wednesday, following Eldarir’s guilty plea to four counts of smuggling in February. “Those who steal cultural treasures of other countries and smuggle them into the United States should know that they will be held accountable for their crimes.” The Egypt-born, U.S. citizen is understood to have faked documents to make the items appear not to have been stolen, and therefore able to be sold at American auctions.
A woman has been mauled and dragged down a road by a bear that is still at large as she left her house to go for a run. The 36-year-old was attacked by the beast, which pulled her for about 100 yards and onto a neighbor’s property, in Kenai, Alaska, according to KTUU. Alaska Wildlife Trooper David Lorring said the woman was bleeding from substantial wounds to her face and scalp. “A neighbor came outside and located her,” the Alaska Department of Public Safety said in a press release. “The victim was medivac to an Anchorage area hospital with serious injuries.” Searchers on foot and using a drone have not found the bear, and officials warned, “Patrols of the area will continue, and the public is advised to remain vigilant while outdoors.” Lorring said, “She made it probably 50 yards from her house. The bear came out of another property, it looks like it attacked her... and dragged her approximately 100 yards down the road onto this guy’s property.”
Actor Emma Stone believes in aliens, saying during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival that she agrees it would be “pretty narcissistic” to think differently. Stone was attending the glitzy event to promote her new movie, Bugonia, in which she plays a CEO kidnapped by conspiracy theorists who are convinced she herself is extraterrestrial. Speaking at the festival’s 82nd iteration, held at Venice Lido, she affirmed she aligned with the thinking of astronomer Carl Sagan. She was asked if she believed that humanity and Earth were being looked down upon by an omnipotent being. The Poor Things star said, “I don’t know about looking down on us, but one of my favorite people who has ever lived is Carl Sagan, and I fell madly in love with his philosophy and science and how brilliant he is.” Per The Guardian, she added, “He very deeply believed [that] the idea that we’re alone in this vast expansive universe—not that we’re being watched—is a pretty narcissistic thing. So, yes, I’m coming out and saying it, I believe in aliens.” Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, will be in theaters from late October.
A F-16 fighter pilot has been killed after his plane crashed into the ground while performing a barrel roll. The plane crashed in a fireball during a rehearsal flight for an airshow in Radom, Poland. Onlookers—there to marvel at the skill of the pilot and ferocity of the aircraft— were left aghast, hands on heads, and shouting in disbelief. Poland’s General Command of the Armed Forces confirmed the incident near Poznan, at the 31st Tactical Air Base. They said that despite the immediate launch of rescue efforts, nothing could be done to save the pilot, a member of the Tiger Demo team. Polish media and British RAF counterparts have named the pilot as veteran Major Maciej “SLAB” Krakowian. In a post on X, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces wrote, “Farewell, Master. Your flights will remain in our memory as a symbol of excellence, passion, and dedication.” The Independent quoted defense minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, “A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft – an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory.”