BBC Apologizes After ‘Inappropriate’ World Cup Question About Gay Players
TAKING THE L
The BBC has apologized for an “inappropriate” question posed by one of its reporters to the captain of the Morocco women’s national soccer team. At a Monday media conference ahead of the team’s opening match against Germany at the Women’s World Cup, a BBC journalist addressed player Ghizlane Chebbak. “In Morocco, it’s illegal to have a gay relationship,” the reporter said. “Do you have any gay players in your squad, and what is life like for them in Morocco?” In footage of the conference, Chebbak can be seen wincing and removing her earpiece, then turning to laugh to her coach. After the question, a conference moderator jumped in saying, “Sorry, this is a very political question, so we’ll just stick to questions relating to football.” The reporter pushed back, arguing that the question wasn’t “political” but “about people.” The conference was ended shortly after. “We recognise that the question was inappropriate,” a BBC spokesperson told CNN. We had no intention to cause any harm or distress.”