BBC Apologizes For Use of N-Word in July Broadcast
‘SLAP IN THE FACE’
BBC director general Tony Hall has issued an apology after the N-word was used in a news report in July, stating that the outlet would be “strengthening” its guidance on the use of offensive language. The report had covered a racist attack on a United Kingdom National Health Service worker in Bristol, England. The BBC had initially defended the use of the word, stating they felt they needed “to explain, and report, not just the injuries but, given their alleged extreme nature, the words alleged to have been used” in the report. More than 18,600 complained about the use of the word in the reporting. BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Sideman quit over the incident, stating “the action and the defence of the action feels like a slap in the face of our community.”