BBC Brings on Alan Dershowitz of All People to Analyze Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty Verdict
CONFLICT OF INTEREST MUCH?
Immediately following news of the guilty verdict for Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in procuring young girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s teen sex ring, BBC World News brought on lawyer Alan Dershowitz to offer his analysis—without so much as a mention of his personal role in the sex-trafficking operation. Instead, the anchor simply introduced him as a “constitutional lawyer.” Dershowitz, who has been accused of and denied having sex with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was as young as 16, used the appearance to strengthen his own defamation countersuit against his accuser by smearing her as supposedly not being a credible enough witness to participate in the Maxwell trial. “The government did not use as a witness the woman who accused Prince Andrew, who accused me, accused many other people,” he said, referring to Giuffre, “because the government didn’t believe she was telling the truth.” For this reason, Dershowitz bizarrely claimed that the guilty verdict for Maxwell actually “weakens” the case against Prince Andrew, and by extension, himself.