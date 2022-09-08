BBC Pulls All Scheduled Programming After Alarming Update About Queen Elizabeth II’s Health
BAD SIGN
The BBC pulled more than four hours of scheduled programming Thursday afternoon for a rolling “news special” after Buckingham Palace shared a worrying update about the monarch’s health. Doctors for the queen, 96, are said to be “concerned” about her condition after evaluating the British sovereign on Thursday morning. As her closest family members rushed to her Balmoral estate in Scotland to be at her bedside, the BBC’s flagship network dropped its scheduled broadcasting slate for a news special covering the story. Veteran Welsh journalist Huw Edwards appeared on screens wearing a black tie to front the coverage. Earlier, the network interrupted an episode of antique auction show Bargain Hunt mid-broadcast to inform viewers about the queen’s health.