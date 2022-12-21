BBC Commercial Arm StoryWorks Is Producing Chinese Propaganda: Report
CALLED OUT
A commercial arm of the BBC, the national broadcaster of the U.K.—paid for by Britons through annual licensing fees—has been running lucrative business deals with Chinese firms despite criticizing the country after one of the broadcaster’s own journalists was roughed up, according to Deadline. Richard Pattison, who runs StoryWorks, even tweeted out that people should “wake up” about the risks China poses on the global level. But Pattison, according to Deadline, also did a number of deals with China in recent years, including partnering with 18 Chinese clients and producing a glossy tourism campaign for Chinese state run television CGTN—which is banned from broadcasting in the U.K. The BBC arm also partners with Huawei, which is banned in the U.K. Deadline reports that a number of journalists for the national broadcaster have complained about the uncomfortable liaison, to no effect. The BBC told Deadline that StoryWorks is “entirely separate” from the news-gathering wing.