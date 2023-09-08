BBC Disinformation Correspondent Allegedly Caught Lying on Résumé
CREDIBILITY ISSUE
The BBC’s first ever disinformation correspondent was once caught lying about her work experience on her résumé while applying for a job, according to The New European. The magazine reports that Marianna Spring, 27, had been applying for work as a Moscow freelancer with the site Coda Story in 2018 when she claimed to have previously reported “on International News during the World Cup, specifically the perception of Russia, with BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford.” In reality, Spring had only ever met Rainsford in social situations, and Coda Story editor in chief Natalia Antelava discovered the truth when she checked with Rainsford. Spring sent Antelava an apology for her “awful” misjudgment in an email after the lie was exposed, nevertheless insisting that the rest of her résumé was “entirely true.” “Telling me you are a brilliant reporter who exercises integrity and honesty when you have literally demonstrated the opposite was a terrible idea,” Antelava allegedly replied, before declining to continue with her application. “I am sure if you use this as a lesson, things will work out,” Antelava added.