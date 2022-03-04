Russia Passes New Law to Punish ‘Fake’ News With 15 Years Prison
DARK DAYS
The United Kingdom’s national broadcaster said Friday it was pulling out of Russia after the country’s parliament approved a new law that would imprison anyone responsible to spreading reports on the Ukraine invasion that go against the government’s position. The law, which allows offenders to be imprisoned for up to 15 years, criminalizes any war coverage that authorities deem to be “fake.” The BBC said it was stopping all work in Russia as the law, expected to go into effect as soon as Saturday, “appears to criminalize the process of independent journalism.” The broadcaster shared instructions for Russians to access its sites via the dark web. Several independent Russian news outlets have already stopped operating in Russia, including top independent radio station Ekho Moskvy and independent TV station Dozdh.