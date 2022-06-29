BBC Host Who Brought Attention to Colon Cancer Dies at 40

CHEAT SHEET
BBC podcast host Deborah James—who earned the nickname Bowelbabe for her efforts to bring attention and funding to the issue of colon cancer—died of the disease Tuesday at the age of 40. “Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family,” a message on her Instagram page reads, adding that “even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring.” James, who was diagnosed in 2016, raised more than $1 million for her research fund in 24 hours after she announced that she was discontinuing treatment in May.