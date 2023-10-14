BBC Covered in Red Paint ‘Over Israel-Hamas Coverage’

Read it at Guardian
BBC headquarters in London was covered in red paint Saturday morning with paint spanning the walls, glass doors and pavement. Palestine Action says it was behind incident. “Palestine Action left a message overnight for the BBC: spreading the occupation’s lies and manufacturing consent for Israel’s war crimes means that you have Palestinian blood on your hands #ShutBBCDown,” the group wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. BBC has come under fire for not describing Hamas as terrorists in their coverage of the Israel attacks.