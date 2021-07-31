Olympic Commentator Torches Crusty Pol Who Didn’t Like Her Working Class Accent
HOMETOWN GLORY
An Olympics commentator was criticized Friday night for her accent, and she was having none of it. Lord Digby Jones, a former British politician, took to Twitter to blast Alex Scott, a former footballer, Olympian, and current presenter, for her accent. “Enough! I can’t stand it anymore! Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word. Competitors are NOT taking part, Alex, in the fencin, rowin, boxin, kayakin, weightliftin & swimmin,” Jones tweeted. “Can’t someone give these people elocution lessons?”
Scott clapped back at Jones in her own tweet, writing, “I am PROUD. Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent!” She later attached a GIF of Michelle Obama’s 2016 DNC speech, acknowledging to kids how people may try to shame them. “Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance hold you back,” she wrote. “Use your history to write your story.”