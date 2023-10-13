BBC Reporter Adnan Elbursh Tears Up After Seeing Carnage In Gaza Hospital
‘NO DIGNITY’
A BBC Arabic reporter and Gaza resident’s tour of Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital became understandably emotional Thursday. Adnan Elbursh and his cameraman encountered scores of people in serious condition due to the airstrikes from Israel–some of whom even the cameraman knew. “Among the dead and wounded, my cameraman, Mahmud, has seen his friend, Malik. Malik has managed to survive, but his family have not,” Elbursh said. “This is my local hospital. Inside are my friends, my neighbors. This is my community. Today has been one of the most difficult days in my career. I have seen things I can never unsee.” The hospital lacks space due to the number of victims, Elbursh said, adding that “the dead [are] being given no dignity and the injured [are] being left in pain.” According to the Palestinian health ministry, at least 1,537 people have been killed thus far in Gaza, with 6,612 wounded.