BBC Star’s Wife and Kids Killed by Daughter’s Ex With Crossbow

The wife and two adult children of BBC horse racing radio commentator John Hunt were killed Tuesday night in an attack north of London, allegedly by a crossbow-yielding assailant, who is reportedly the ex-boyfriend of one of Hunt’s two slain daughters.

The suspect, Kyle Clifford, went on the run Wednesday morning, spurring a manhunt across areas of the city, Jon Simpson, local policing commander for the Hertfordshire Constabulary, told reporters.

Clifford was later found in the Enfield area that afternoon and was receiving medical treatment for injuries he was suffering from when discovered by authorities, according to a statement released by the constabulary.

According to Sky News, Clifford was found at Lavender Hill Cemetery, and could be seen being carried out on a stretcher.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened,” Justine Jenkins, a detective inspector from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said in the statement.

Law enforcement identified the three women killed only by age: 25, 28, and 61.

“This investigation is moving at pace and formal identification of the victims is yet to take place,” Jenkins said. “The premature naming of potential victims has caused great upset to the family when they should’ve been given the space to come to terms with their sudden loss.”

The BBC confirmed though Hunt’s wife, Carol, and two of the couple’s daughters were victims of the attack.

“The news today about John Hunt’s family is utterly devastating,” read a note sent to BBC staffers and obtained by The Mirror. “Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

According to Simpson, police were called to a home in Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, just before 7 p.m. local time Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found the three women suffering serious injuries.

“Sadly, despite their best efforts, the women ... died a short time later," Simpson said during a press conference.

Simpson described the assault as a “targeted incident” and said official believe a crossbow was involved “but other weapons may also have been used.”

“Our overarching objective today is to protect public safety and to locate Kyle Clifford,” Simpson said earlier on Wednesday.

He added: “Kyle, if you’re seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police.”

Authorities have not said what connection Clifford had to the Hunt family, only that investigators “believe the suspect was known to the victims.”

The Daily Mail reported, however, that Clifford, 26, is the ex-boyfriend of Hunt’s daughter Louise. He briefly served in the British army and left in 2022, according to the BBC.

Condolences and support across the horse racing world poured in for Hunt as the search for Clifford played out Wednesday.

“No words needed for what has happened to @HuntyCaller and family today,” racing broadcaster Matt Chapman wrote in a post on X. “Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal - racing loves you 🙏”

Sky Sports Racing released a statement reading: “Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths in Hertfordshire and our thoughts are with our colleague John Hunt, his family and friends at this awful time.”