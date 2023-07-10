BBC Star Made Panicked Call When Sex-Pic Scandal Exploded

The unnamed BBC star accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photos reportedly called her in a panic after a newspaper reported on the allegations asking her to quash the story.

“What have you done?” the presenter asked the young woman, who is now 20, according to The Sun, which broke open the scandal that has engulfed the venerable broadcaster.

The tabloid reported earlier this week that the BBC employee allegedly paid the teen $45,000 over the course of three years to send him photos and engage in video sessions.

Her mother told the newspaper that her daughter used the money to finance a crack cocaine addiction. She claims to have complained to the BBC about the arrangement in May.

“It’s obvious to me the BBC hadn’t spoken to this man between our complaint on May 19 and in June as they thought he was too important,” she said.

She said she decided to go public because she thought it was the only way to stop the presenter from contacting her daughter.

On Friday, after The Sun’s initial story, the family spoke to the BBC’s chief of investigations. The BBC has taken the employee off the air while it investigates.

It acknowledged receiving a complaint in May but claimed “new allegations were put to us on Thursday of a different nature.”

“The BBC takes any allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations,” it said in a statement.

“This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps. It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care.

“We have been clear that if—at any point—new information comes to light or is provided to us, this will be acted upon appropriately and actively followed up,” the statement said.

A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said the BBC had contacted them about the scandal “but no formal referral or allegation has been made.”