Sleuths Uncovers Evidence to Suggest Djokovic’s COVID Diagnosis Was BS
BACKHANDED
Tennis star Novak Djokovic dropped a bombshell this month when he revealed in court filings that he had COVID in December, arguing that his recovery should allow him to skirt Australia’s strict vaccine mandate. But the BBC has found evidence to suggest Djokovic may have been fibbing. The network obtained a batch of COVID test results from Serbia from the same period and found that the serial numbers were out of sequence with the Dec. 16 positive test result Djokovic presented to Australian authorities. His negative test result six days later also had a lower sequence number than his earlier test. The batch of results, first uncovered by German researchers and then obtained by BBC, showed that codes are issued in chronological order. “The only outlier of all the confirmation codes we’ve plotted was Mr Djokovic’s positive test,” the report says. After Djokovic’s disclosure, journalists uncovered a slew of mask-free events he attended while supposedly COVID-positive. Ultimately, his visa to play in the Australian Open was rejected on other grounds.