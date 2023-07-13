BBC Was Already Looking Into Huw Edwards Before Bombshell Report Dropped
BBC INVESTIGATES: THE BBC
Well before The Sun reported this week that a BBC presenter had been suspended for misconduct related to allegations of paying a teenager for sexual images, a BBC journalist was working on a separate investigation, Deadline reported Thursday. The Sun didn’t initially identify the presenter at the heart of the scandal engulfing Britain, but he was outed by his wife on Wednesday as legendary newsreader Huw Edwards. Deadline reports that, by the time The Sun published its report, BBC anchor Victoria Derbyshire had already begun looking into accusations against Edwards. Police have since said they did not find evidence of criminal conduct after concluding their own inquiry into Edwards. The BBC star was in hospital with several mental health problems, his wife said Wednesday, and the BBC’s breathless coverage of him has attracted some criticism from within the network, Deadline reported.