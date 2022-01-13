This New AI-Driven At-Home COVID Test Delivers Your Results Digitally

By now, you’re probably well aware of the scarcity of at-home COVID tests—and well, COVID tests in general. Over the holidays last year, they were virtually impossible to find in-store and online due to heightened demand. But despite the ease of use and convenience (and generally reliable results), the pregnancy-test-like visual indicator is less than optimal. Fortunately, the next generation of at-home COVID-19 tests is here.

The newly launched BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test uses AI technology to promote better accuracy by reducing human error and allows you to share your results digitally with friends, family, coworkers, etc. Plus, it stores a secure digital record of results that can be accessed any time from your phone—a great companion to your vaccine card when you're out and about.

The at-home antigen test collects a sample through a pain-free nasal swab and results are delivered digitally (via the compatible Scanwell health app) in just fifteen minutes. The app also provides a step-by-step video to ensure you’re getting the most accurate results possible. The results are verified by the app—not the user—which allows for increased confidence. Best of all? They’re in stock right now on Amazon and only about $30 per test.

BD Veritor At Home COVID-19 Test Buy at Amazon $ 29.15

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.