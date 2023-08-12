‘Be Likable, Ron!’ Banner Flies Over DeSantis in Iowa
‘WE’RE IOWA NICE’
Ron DeSantis does not seem to be having a good time at the Iowa State Fair. Besides getting welcomed yesterday by chants of “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers” (a reference to a report by The Daily Beast), the Florida governor was endlessly trolled yet again on Saturday by hecklers, protesters, and even a plane flying overhead with a banner that read “Be likable, Ron!” During DeSantis’ “fair-side” chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, demonstrators interrupted their conversation by ringing cowbells and whistles as they protested his abortion and education policies. It got so bad that Reynolds had to come to DeSantis’ defense, urging the protesters to quiet down. “Hey, you know what, you know what? We’re in Iowa,” she said. “And in Iowa, we’re Iowa nice. So, let’s give everybody the opportunity to hear our candidates.” DeSantis attempted to brush off the demonstrators, telling reporters, “People like this are why we lose as Americans.” While it is unknown who was behind the plane stunt, the banner clearly pulled from a leaked video in which Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz told DeSantis during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign to “be likable.”