‘Be Quiet’: Trump Loses Temper on Reporter

Joe Biden, 82, appears to be on the mend after undergoing skin cancer surgery. The 46th president was photographed leaving Saturday Mass at his local church in Wilmington, Delaware, showing a large scar on his forehead, the New York Post reported. Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery—a common procedure in which thin layers of skin are cut away until no signs of cancer remain, a spokesperson revealed after he was seen sporting a bandage on his head last month. In February 2023, doctors removed a lesion from his chest that was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma, a slow-growing and treatable form of cancer. The former president has been facing several health battles in recent months. His office announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to his bones after doctors found a nodule on his prostate. His team asserts that the prostate cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the Post reported.
Shop with ScoutedLovehoney's Sex Toy Sale Is Here to Spice Up Your Labor DayBUZZ-WORTHY DEALSScore Black Friday-level deals on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories.
Shop with ScoutedStep Into Fall With Seasonal Essentials From Men's WearhouseWEAR-WITH-ALLGet suited for the season with timeless staples—at a reasonable price.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW DROPThe Remarkable Paper Pro Move is an innovative digital notebook made for work on the go.
Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter Sunday after she pressed him on his mounting threats of war against U.S. cities. “When you say that, darling, that’s fake news,” he sneered outside the White House in footage aired by Fox News. “Be quiet and listen. You don’t listen, you never listen. That’s why you’re second rate. We’re not going to war—we’re gonna clean up our cities. We’re gonna clean them up so they don’t kill five people every weekend. That’s not war, that’s common sense.” His comments were an about-face from his Truth Social post only the day before, in which he said “Chicago [is] about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR,” invoking the new moniker he gave the Pentagon. The post had further featured an AI-generated image of the president as one of the characters from Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1979 Vietnam War film, Apocalypse Now, along with helicopters flying over the city and a fire raging behind him.
President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Shlossberg announced he is looking into running for Congress in New York on Sunday. Schlossberg, who is a writer and political commentator, shared that he will form an exploratory committee to prepare for the potential campaign. Schlossberg made the announcement via X with the simple message “Hey guys ? have formed an exploratory committee.” The only grandson of the former president also posted a poll on Instagram asking his 703,000 followers if he should run for office, with 91% of voters affirming the decision. The announcement follows the opening of a seat in New York’s 12th congressional district after Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said he would not seek re-election. If Schlossberg enters the race, the 32-year-old will compete alongside non-profit CEO Liam Elkind and state Assemblyman Micah Lasher for the seat. Other names floated include Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, former Rep. Carolyn Maloney and state Assemblyman Alex Bores. Schlossberg, a Harvard graduate and Democratic political commentator, has frequently made headlines for criticizing the public health policies of his Trump-aligned, first cousin once removed, RFK Jr.
Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon revealed her “gross” health diagnosis that causes her tongue to shed “in patches.” Asked about the last picture she took on her phone, KcKinnon, 41, said, “I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine. We both have the same medical condition. It’s called geographic tongue.” McKinnon, who starred in SNL from 2012 to 2022, described her condition as “gross.” Geographic tongue is also known as benign migratory glossitis, a noncancerous condition that causes smooth, reddish patches on one’s tongue, often resembling land masses on maps, according to the Cleveland Clinic. “We brag about how geographic we are on any given day. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this in a magazine,” the Barbie star added. Since departing from the iconic sketch comedy series, McKinnon has been involved in a number of different projects, including releasing her second children’s book, Secrets of the Purple Pearl—the latest installment in her book series, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science. The actress also starred in the 2025 film The Roses, which was released in August.
The Trump administration will add an essay portion to the citizenship test in the latest scheme to reduce immigration. At a conference earlier this week, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow said he was “declaring war on fraud” in the naturalization process and that the current test—which tests for civic knowledge and English language competency—was “just too easy.” Essay prompts may include “What does it mean to be an American?” or “Who was your favorite founding father?” or “something that is going to really show an attachment to the Constitution,” Edlow said. No definitive timeline has been set, but Edlow said he would like to implement the changes in the next year. “Ultimately, what I’d like to see is moving to a standardized test where an applicant goes beforehand to a testing center, answers the questions, we’ll get a sense of whether they understand what’s going on,” Edlow said. The current citizenship exam consists of 10 questions, and test-takers must get six correct to obtain citizenship. The move comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement ramps up deportation raids across the country—including, most recently, in Boston—making good on President Donald Trump’s pledge to conduct the “largest deportation operation in U.S. history.”
Oscar nominee and star of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Josh Brolin joked at a Saturday Q&A that the chemistry on set was so intense ”it was an orgy.” The film, the third in the Knives Out franchise, stars Brolin alongside Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis and Kerry Washington, as well as returning star Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. It had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, followed by a Q&A with director Rian Johnson and much of the cast. During the Q&A, Glenn Close said of their experience filming, “We just became this wonderful ensemble company. And we kept each other company through the whole shoot.” She continued, “We were always in our tent laughing, sleeping, reading, getting to know each other. It’s one of the great gifts to have such an intense experience with people who you know will be your dear friends for the rest of your life.” Wake Up Dead Man will be released in theaters on Nov. 26, and on Netflix on Dec. 12.
We officially have confirmation that Academy Award-winning actor Cillian Murphy is aware of the fact that everybody suspected he was the emaciated zombie spotted in the trailer for 28 Years Later, the third film in the 28 Days Later franchise that kickstarted Murphy’s career more than two decades ago. Having finally seen the movie this summer, we now know that the zombie was just a random zombie and not Murphy’s Jim, and the actor has finally weighed in on the rumor that took the internet by storm last year. In an interview with The Observer, Murphy revealed that his son “made sure” to show him what people were saying about how much the zombie resembled him. “That’s great people think I look like a zombie cadaver,” he said sardonically. “It’s very flattering.” While Murphy did not appear in 28 Years Later, he did serve as an executive producer, and he will be appearing in a minor role in Nia DeCosta’s upcoming 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. He will also be returning for a larger role in the as-yet-untitled third installment in the sequel trilogy.
The White Lotus composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer just scored big at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, despite a massive falling out with show creator Mike White. De Veer won the Emmy for Best Original Main Title for his work on the show, having previously won three other Emmys for his work on the main title music and the show’s score. The composer announced in April, days before the season three finale, that he would not be returning for the show’s fourth season, reportedly due to repeated creative clashes with White. The show’s creator fired back, calling de Veer’s decision to talk to The New York Times about the decision days before the finale “kind of a b---h move.” The show’s executive producer also joined in, calling de Veer a “f---ing asshole” and revealing how hurt both he and White were by the collapse of their relationship with de Veer. The White Lotus, which has previously won 16 Emmy Awards, received 23 nominations for its third season. While the Creative Arts Emmys are held this weekend, the Primetime Emmy Awards, where The White Lotus will compete for Outstanding Drama Series, will take place next weekend.
With the Department of Defense now rebranded as the “Department of War,” President Donald Trump shared a new video featuring an awkwardly re-titled “War Secretary” Pete Hegseth reeling off generic statements about just how tough the department will be. In the video, which Trump posted to Truth Social, Hegseth glances at a script while informing Americans of the reasoning behind the rebrand. “This name change is not just about renaming, it’s about restoring,” Hegseth said. “It’s going to fight to win, not not to lose [sic]. We’re going to go on offense, not just on defense.” Trump signed an executive order on Friday slapping the new name on the Department of Defense. However, the president does not actually have the power to officially rename a government department, making “Department of War” a secondary title. Arguing that the name change will “set the tone for this country,” Hegseth concluded with a corporate-style sign-off: “America first, peace through strength, brought to you by the War Department.”
Department of Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has earned himself a brutal new nickname following his car-crash Senate Finance Committee hearing on Thursday. After appearing particularly tanned this week, social media users have dubbed RFK Jr. “Microwaved Mel Gibson.” Noting his similarity to the Braveheart actor, X users even photoshopped RFK Jr.’s face over the 1995 film’s poster with a tagline riffing on the original: “What kind of man would defy a vaccine?” Both Gibson and Kennedy are MAGA-affiliated, with the former being named a special ambassador to Hollywood by President Donald Trump in January. The Health Secretary’s love for tanning booths is well-known, prompting medical experts to criticize the hypocrisy of using devices that are known to cause premature aging and increase the chance of skin cancers. During the Thursday hearing, RFK Jr. was skewered over his anti-vax and conspiratorial health beliefs. Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia went hardest when summing up his line of questioning with the rhetorical “How can you be that ignorant?”