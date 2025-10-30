Beach Cops Clamp Down on Roaming Nudists
Six Florida nudists have been arrested after allegedly getting naked on the wrong beach. St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded to “numerous complaints regarding unauthorized nudity” in the Little Mud Boat Ramp in Fort Pierce on Oct. 25. Charges of Exposure of Sexual Organs and Indecent Exposure were brought against Daniel Harrisson, Donald Knapp, Gaetane Lambert, Steven Marhenke, Elmer Quandt, and Nicolas Ramos. It comes as a nearby designated nudist zone, Blind Creek Beach, undergoes maintenance, according to 12 News. Authorities say the disruption caused by the works is not a justification for the spread of nudity to other areas, such as Little Mud Creek Beach, about one mile north. “While the ongoing Blind Creek Beach renovation project may be a temporary inconvenience to beach goers, it does not permit the use of undesignated public areas as extensions of the designated nude-optional beach,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Some visitors have attempted to relocate north of the permitted area, prompting an increase in calls from concerned residents and visitors.”