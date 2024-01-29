Struggling to Find Your Old 401Ks? This Brand Tracks Them Down for You

“Do I have enough to retire?” “How do I access the 401K I never transferred from my first job?” “How much am I losing on all those fees?” Questions like these would keep anyone up at night, especially as you get closer to retiring. Beagle puts in the work to maximize your retirement savings.
After signing up with basic personal information, Beagle tracks down possible 401K account matches. Once you identify your 401K accounts, you can claim the assets and roll them over into an account you control. Even if the account is decades old, Beagle makes the process super easy.
Beagle offers other handy retirement maximizing services, too. All 401Ks have fees, which in the long run can cost you thousands of dollars. However, they are usually buried in disclosure statements. Beagle alerts you to these pesky fees, giving you a clearer picture of where your investments are going. On top of that, it consolidates all your 401K information in a single dashboard for easy performance tracking.
