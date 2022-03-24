Sip on This Tasty Cocoa-Flavored Drink for a Restful Night’s Sleep
Sleep Like a Rock
You're tossing and turning, stressing about tomorrow, simply unable to fall asleep. Then you're prematurely (and rudely) awoken by your alarm only to spend the rest of the day dozing off. Beam Organic's Dream Powder is a reliable way to get quality shut-eye. The delicious cocoa-flavored powder uses ingredients like melatonin, nano hemp, and reishi mushrooms, which naturally support the body's sleep cycle and promote relaxation of your muscles and mind.
All you need to do is add one scoop to a cup of warm water or milk and mix thoroughly. Sip 20 to 30 minutes before bedtime to enjoy a deep and revitalizing night's sleep. You can subscribe to save 20% on your purchase, unlock free shipping, automatically receive a new order of Dream Powder every 30 days, and get a free frother (helps you achieve a light and creamy texture) and mug.
Dream Powder
Price reflects 20% subscription discount
Free Shipping
If your mind is racing extra hard (or you need to counteract an ill-advised post-noon coffee), the Extra Strength version of Dream Powder provides a more concentrated dose. It’s great for busy parents or WFH warriors burning their candles at both ends.
Dream Extra Strength Powder
Price reflects 20% subscription discount
Free Shipping
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.