‘Bean Dad’ Says Sorry About Twitter Thread: ‘We Had a Bowl of Pistachios’
CAN OF WORMS
The man who will now forever be known as Bean Dad has issued a long apology for his controversial Twitter thread. Over the weekend, podcast host John Roderick shared a bizarre anecdote in which he said his 9-year-old daughter told him she was hungry, and he responded by making her struggle with a can opener for several hours to crack open some beans. Some described the ordeal as “child abuse,” and, after initially defending himself, Roderick has now said sorry. On his website, he wrote that he exaggerated the story for comedic effect, noting that “we had a bowl of pistachios between us all day,” and that his daughter was laughing during the challenge. But he noted: “A lot of the language I used reminded people very viscerally of abuse they’d experienced at the hand of a parent.” He also apologized for the “many racist, anti-Semitic, hurtful and slur-filled tweets from my early days on Twitter,” saying he “should’ve known better” even if they were in an “ironic, sarcastic” tone.