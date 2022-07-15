Beanie Feldstein Robbed of One of Her Last ‘Funny Girl’ Weekends Because of Tonsillitis

Read it at Instagram
Life is throwing all the punches at Beanie Feldstein, whose time as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl is limited as Glee star Lea Michele is slated to take over the role amid producer drama. Feldstein announced on Instagram Friday that she was diagnosed with tonsillitis, which is keeping her from one of her last weekends on stage. She seemingly took some shots at the situation, opening the video with “Hey, everybody, just checking in. What have I missed?” Feldstein said she’s only out through the weekend until antibiotics kick in. “I cannot wait to do my last two weeks,” Feldstein said. “And you just gotta laugh at a certain point—when it rains, it pours.”