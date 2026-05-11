Bear Attack Victim Left Heartbreaking Final Voicemail for Dad

A Florida native was found dead last week after an apparent bear attack at Montana’s Glacier National Park—and his father has revealed his heartbreaking final phone call. Anthony Edward Pollio, 33, left a voicemail for his father about two and a half miles into the grueling 10-mile hike. Anthony, a Catholic Deacon, was discovered 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail with injuries consistent with a bear attack, according to a statement from the national park. The seasoned hiker had been on a weeks-long cross-country adventure and regularly checked in with his father, Arthur, updating him on his travels and daily hikes. In his final message, he ended with a simple: “love you.” In an interview with the Sun Sentinel, Arthur recalled his son’s legacy: “His life experiences in 33 years — some people don’t get to do ’til they’re 90 or their whole life,” adding that during the once-in-a-lifetime trip, his son had hiked through the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Starved Rock State Park, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The cause of his death is still under investigation, and authorities have yet to conduct an autopsy. This could be the park’s first deadly attack since 1998.