    Bear Attacked Colorado Man Inside His Home After Unlocking the Front Door

    Jamie Ross

    A Colorado man has been left with “severe swipe injuries” after a bear managed to unlock his front door and come inside overnight. The attack happened early Friday morning in the Aspen area, according to local news network KMGH. Randy Hampston, a public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said the home has a lever handle on its front door that the bear was able to manipulate to break in to the house. “You’re talking about a 400-pound animal—they can push down with enough force to sometimes pop those locks,” he said. KMGH said the homeowner heard weird noises coming from the living room and discovered a large bear when he went to investigate. The bear reportedly swiped at his head, neck, and face. His injuries aren’t life-threatening but he will have to undergo surgery. Authorities are hunting for the bear and, if found, it’s likely to be killed because of its history of run-ins with humans, according to the report.

