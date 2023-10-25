Bear Attacks Security Guard Inside Swanky Aspen Hotel
‘BEAR AWARE’
A bear broke into the kitchen of a luxury Colorado hotel Monday night and attacked a security guard, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. In a press release on Tuesday, CPW stated the guard was investigating a call about a bear at the St. Regis Aspen Resort when he was attacked. “The bear attacked the guard, swiping at him and knocking him down to the ground,” as he turned around a corner, officials said. The guard was able to flee and called 911. He was transported to a hospital to treat wounds to his back and was released on Tuesday morning. According to KDVR, CPW officials explained the bear had entered the building through a series of doors near the courtyard. They found the beast Tuesday morning but were unable to tranquilize the bear safely. It’s not known whether the bear had been captured on Wednesday afternoon. In their news release, CPW wrote, “It is everyone’s responsibility to give wildlife space and remember the importance of being ‘bear aware’ at all times.”