Bear Attacks Security Guard in Train Station Bathroom

Dolly Parton posted an emotional message wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving after revealing her health scares. Parton pulled out of her Las Vegas residency in September, saying she needed to have a “few procedures” amid “health challenges.” In her Instagram post Thursday, she said: “Well, hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years. So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.” Pumping the brakes on the residency, the 79-year-old icon previously said, “I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.” Concerns about the “9 to 5” singer were fervent in the aftermath, heightened when her sister, Freida Parton, said she’d been “up all night praying.” Parton, however, soon cooled concern, saying, “Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here,” in a video posted to fans in October. “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease. Those that seemed to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers.”
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Dolly Parton Posts Emotional Message After Health BattleI WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOUThe star was forced to postpone a residency due to “health challenges.”
- 2Eminem Makes Surprise Appearance at Trump Nemesis’ ShowWHITE SWIPESThe “Lose Yourself” rapper joined forces with one of Trump’s leading detractors.
Partner updateAD BY OneSkinUnlock Up to 30% Off the Regimen Designed for Skin LongevitySKIN REBOOTOneSkin takes a different and revolutionary approach to skincare.
- 3Bear Attacks Security Guard in Train Station BathroomNO BOUNDARIESJapan is on track for a record-breaking year of bear attacks.
- 4Kim Kardashian’s Ex Arrested After Thanksgiving Gun IncidentUNHAPPY HOLIDAYA livestream appeared to show a heated domestic argument.
Shop with ScoutedLola Blanket’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is On—Score 55% OffBLACK FRIDAY 2025The internet’s favorite luxury blankets are 55 percent off for a limited time.
- 5Winner of National Dog Show Announced DOGGONE WINNER“Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it,” said the champion pooch’s handler.
- 6Major U.S. Golf Champion Dead at 74R.I.PPresident Donald Trump remembered Fuzzy Zoeller as “a truly remarkable person and player.”
- 7Louvre Surges Prices After Failing to Protect Its Own ArtMON DIEU!The Paris museum just got a lot pricier—and hopefully more protected.
- 8Why Pay-Per-View Prince Harry’s Saddest Gig Yet MattersROYAL PURSEThe irony of a man who spent years railing against being commodified by the media now voluntarily compressing himself into a life of paid appearances is inescapable.
Shop with ScoutedThis Avant-Garde Espresso Machine Is a Black Friday StealRAISE THE BAR-ISTASave $250 on Demi, Terra Kaffe’s most compact espresso machine yet.
- 9Peruvian Hole Mystery Possibly Solved by Florida ProfessorMYSTERY SOLVEDResearchers revealed that the mysterious holes were man-made.
- 10‘SNL’ Star Added to Cast of ‘Shrek 5’BROGERSThe movie is still more than 18 months away from release.
Eminem has stuck it to President Donald Trump by appearing on stage alongside his sworn nemesis, Jack White. The White Stripes icon is embroiled in a feud with the administration after he mocked Trump’s gold-accented do-over of the Oval Office. The “Houdini” star crashed the stage with White during the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving Turkey Day Classic halftime show, which they lost to the Green Bay Packers 31-24. White had performed “Seven Nation Army” at Ford Field when his fellow Detroit native appeared on stage. It comes after Eminem was named executive producer of the Lions’ halftime show through 2027. White’s swipe had led Trump’s communications director, Steven Cheung, to label him a “washed-up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career.” The “Icky Thump” singer was incensed that it was his interior design notes that earned him their ire, rather than past accusations of “blatant fascist manipulation of government,” “gestapo ICE tactics,” and “disparaging sexist and pedophilic remarks about women,” among other things, Rolling Stone reports. “It wasn’t me calling out any of that. It was the f---ing DECOR OF THE OVAL OFFICE remarks I made that got them to respond with insults. How petty and pathetic and thin-skinned could this administration get?”
Most skincare products provide temporary benefits instead of addressing the true cellular causes of visible aging. As you get older, skin becomes thinner, produces less collagen, and accumulates damage. OneSkin takes a different approach, using the revolutionary OS-01 Peptide™ in all its daily moisturizers to address skin aging at the source.
Cellular senescence is when cells stop dividing or become dysfunctional and begin releasing inflammatory factors that accelerate skin aging. The OS-01 Peptide™ is scientifically proven to reverse skin’s biological aging by targeting this process. The result? Healthier skin that looks, feels, and acts younger. And right now is the perfect time to try it: OneSkin’s “Best Sale Ever” is live, and your savings scale up with your cart. Spend $150 for 20% off, $200 for 25% off, or $300 to unlock 30% off, no code needed.
Not sure where to start? Check out this bundle of OneSkin’s most popular products—the OS-01 FACE and OS-01 EYE topical supplements. They reduce wrinkles and boost hydration by promoting collagen production and improving barrier function. Plus, these moisturizers enhance firmness to give you a more lifted look.
Looking to support skin longevity beyond your face? This bundle (a $495 value) comes with OneSkin’s PREP cleanser—which boosts hydration without stripping natural oils—along with the OS-01 FACE, OS-01 BODY, and OS-01 EYE topical supplements.
Traveling soon? This all-in-one kit keeps skin glowing wherever you are. Unlock 25% off by picking up two—one for you, one to gift.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Bear Attacks Security Guard in Train Station Bathroom
A security guard was attacked by a bear while in a public train station bathroom, causing him to fall over on his backside in a battle for survival. The 69-year-old man is the latest victim in a record-breaking year of bear attacks in Japan that has claimed the lives of 13 people since April. The unnamed man said he was about to leave the restroom at JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture when he saw the animal peering inside on Friday at around 1 a.m. In the ensuing excitement, he fell over backward and received minor injuries to his right leg but managed to fend the bear off by kicking out at it. Eventually the bear, thought to have been between 3 and 5 feet tall, fled into the night. The man followed suit, and while the station was closed he managed to find a police telephone kiosk where he reported the incident. Kyodo News reports that there were 197 bear attacks in Japan between April and October, closing in on fiscal year 2023’s record of 219. Bears are thought to be drifting into more populated areas due to food scarcity in their natural habitats.
Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has been arrested following a partially livestreamed domestic disturbance on Thanksgiving involving a firearm. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested the “One Wish” singer, 44, at 4 a.m., with ABC reporting “a 911 caller reported a possible custody dispute and said Ray J was possibly armed.” Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., was taken to Van Nuys police station, with bail set at $50,000. The livestream showed the “Another Day in Paradise” star appearing to load a gun before saying, “Ain’t nobody taking my kids away from me on Thanksgiving.” The video captured the singer’s estranged wife, Princess Love, 41, in tears as the pair argued, a child slung over her shoulder, face buried in her neck. “Drive drunk, drive drunk, Princess? Go ahead, you want to take my kids?” Ray J said. Princess was heard saying multiple times, “You just pointed a gun at us.” The two married in 2016, have filed for divorce four times and share two children, Melody, 7, and Epik, 5. Ray J, who dated Kardashian from 2003 to 2006, has reportedly been charged with making a criminal threat. The Daily Beast has reached out for comment.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Late fall is officially in full swing (and winter is just around the corner), which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are the new normal. As we inch closer to the height of the holiday season, temperatures are sharply declining, holiday house guests are trickling in, and PTO is being taken. It’s cozy season, and there’s no better way to honor it than by cozying up with a luxe, warm, and ultra-soft blanket.
ICYMI: Lola Blankets are indisputably the best throws on the market—they’re designed from the softest, slightly stretchy faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable (yes, really). Right now, the brand is hosting its best sale of the year: 55 percent off sitewide with the code BF55 for Cyber Week.
In addition to this unheard-of deal, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. It’s a great opportunity to treat yourself and/or gift one to the tough-to-shop-for person on your list who says they “don’t want anything.” If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions. The blankets are designed with a four-way therapeutic stretch fabric, which is perfect for cuddling with a partner or pet—no need to worry about anyone getting left uncovered while you cozy up by the fire.
Plus, they’re shed-proof, stain-resistant, and double-hemmed for added durability, so they’re an investment that will last. Either way, it’s Lola’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself to the infamous Lola Blanket.
Soleil, a Belgian Sheepdog, won the Best in Show title at the 2025 National Dog Show on Nov. 27 and will be going home with a victory on Thanksgiving Day. Charlie Olvis, one of the competition’s judges, praised the six-year-old pooch’s performance, saying she “didn’t put a foot down wrong” and was in “drop-dead gorgeous condition.” Soleil was competing with six other dogs for the top prize, and a total of approximately 2,000 dogs participated in the competition. She took the crown from last year’s winner, Vito the Pug. “I knew that this would be a fierce, intense competition. Soleil loves the energy, and she feels it,” said the dog’s handler, Daniel Martin. “She’s a winner,” he added. The runner-up prize at the 24th National Dog Show went to George, the American Foxhound. The show aired after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and was hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia. NBC has been televising the event since 2002.
The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced on Nov. 27 that golfer Frank Urban “Fuzzy” Zoeller Jr. has died at the age of 74. Zoeller won two major titles, including the 1979 Masters Tournament—on his first time competing—and the 1984 U.S. Open, which were mentioned in a post on Truth Social commemorating him by President Donald Trump, 79. “A truly remarkable person and player, he will be missed!” Trump wrote. USGA’s CEO, Mike Whan, called Zoeller “one of a kind” and extended his condolences to his family. In 1997, Zoeller was caught in controversy after he made a racially insensitive joke about golfer Tiger Woods during an interview with CNN. Eleven years later, Zoeller called the situation “the worst thing I’ve gone through in my entire life.” In 1985, he was awarded the USGA’s highest honor for exceptional sportsmanship in golf, and he has said about himself that he’s “not a great player” but “a damn good one.” Zoeller’s cause of death has not been made public.
The Louvre’s ticket prices are skyrocketing—so much so that it feels like a robbery. The New York Times reported Thursday that the Paris museum is hiking prices by almost 50 percent for Americans and other visitors outside the European Economic Area. Beginning Jan. 14, tourists will pay €32 (about $37) instead of €22 ($25) to enter the museum and admire what hasn’t been stolen. The price increase is tied to “Louvre—New Renaissance,” a massive overhaul aimed at beefing up security and infrastructure and moving the Mona Lisa to a new exhibition space to address overcrowding. The museum is still reeling from October’s sensational jewel heist, which saw $100 million in treasures vanish from the world’s most visited museum. Eight suspects have been arrested so far, the latest on Nov. 25. The thieves raided the Apollo Gallery on Oct. 19, using a cherry picker to enter through a top-floor window. They then turned off security cameras using the system’s password: ”LOUVRE.” The stolen jewels have yet to be recovered.
It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry’s slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will on Monday take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy and zoning permissions. His office did not respond to a request asking why he would be in attendance at the OREA Powerhouse event, but in the absence of him developing a newfound passion for leasehold reform, it seems reasonable to assume the Duke of Sussex, who once strode into war zones and whose mother opened the world’s eyes to the horror of landmines, is keen to make a buck. There is a bleakness to the conference website’s sell: See Prince Harry in person. Not hear him, not learn from him. Just see him. It didn’t have to be like this. Harry is a much-diminished figure now; Meghan seems way out of her depth. His allies will always tell you that Harry is happy being a dad, happy in the California sunshine—and making plenty of money. But that doesn’t erase the tragedy of the Sussexes, which is that they could have been magnificent, and they threw it all away.
Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Head over toThe Royalist on Substack
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From gift cards to French presses to coffee makers, there’s no shortage of holiday gifting options for caffeine fanatics. But if you’re looking for something that marries bold design with brewing precision, it’s hard to beat Demi from Terra Kaffe. This compact, artful espresso machine can make any kitchen feel like a gourmet café, delivering tasty drinks with function, form, and no unnecessary fuss.
While most at-home coffee setups rely on pods, Demi runs on fresh whole beans, giving you barista-level flavor without any plastic waste. It also offers the largest menu of any compact automatic machine, brewing espresso, lungo, Americano, and drip coffee at the push of a button. Best of all, its compact design makes this a truly versatile machine that can fit perfectly in apartments, small kitchens, and tight counters. Less clutter, less upkeep, fewer headaches—what more can you ask for?
Whether you’re grabbing a gift for your favorite caffeine aficionado or upgrading your own routine, there’s never been a better time to purchase a Demi. Terra Kaffe’s Black Friday sale takes $250 off the machine, making it a must-have for the season.
A series of around 5,200 holes in Peru’s mountainous Pisco Valley first drew media attention in the 1930s, and after years of mystery, their origin may have finally been discovered. Charles Stanish, a professor of archaeology at the University of South Florida, co-authored a paper concluding that the “band of holes” was likely man-made in the pre-Inca period as a marketplace and was later adapted by the Inca civilization as an accounting method. Researchers reached their conclusion by using advanced drone technology during their expedition to map the site from the air. They found patterns in the arrangement of the holes that mirrored the devices the Incas used for counting and record-keeping. Moreover, analysis of sediment samples from the holes revealed the presence of crops traditionally used for weaving. “We proved that the seeds didn’t fly in, they weren’t airborne, they had to be put there by humans,” Stanish told The Guardian. The archaeologists also found reeds that ancient people used to carry commodities. “So we got the reeds, we got the seeds,” Stanish said, adding that future research will further analyze the seed samples, but the evidence so far points strongly to the holes being man-made.
Shrek 5 has added two new stars to its cast to play Shrek and Fiona’s children, including a current Saturday Night Live cast member. The eagerly anticipated Dreamworks franchise is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2027. SNL comedian Marcello Hernández and Booksmart actor Skyler Gisondo are due to join returning icons Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. Variety reports the pair will play two of the famous green couple’s kids, Fergus and Farkle, in the latest edition of the franchise. In a post on Instagram, Hernández said, “Thankful to join the swamp.” Gisondo, meanwhile, said, “The Brogres have entered the chat.” Hernández also featured in Happy Gilmore 2, while Gisondo featured in 2024’s Superman as Jimmy Olsen. The fifth installment of the franchise will also feature Zendaya as Felicia and will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, who directed Shrek 2. Dohrn was a writer on the second and third films in the series, the first of which won the first-ever Oscar for an Animated Feature film in 2001. The Shrek films have earned $2.9 billion globally.